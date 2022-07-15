Maharashtra: One Held, Four Booked for Negligence in Vasai Landslide Incident

The crime branch on Thursday, 14 July, arrested the builder on charges of negligence in connection with the landslide incident in Vasai, Palghar, which claimed the lives of a father-daughter duo.

Anil Singh and his daughter Roshni Singh died after the brick wall and tin-roofed room of their house in the Mitwa Chawl collapsed.

Mantu Singh, the owner of Mitva realty company, was arrested by a team of Vasai Unit 02 (Crime Branch) from the Kandivali area of Mumbai, PTI reported.

Singh had been booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as sections 52, 53, and 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP) Act, 1966 along with Mitva Realty representatives Ajit Raisaheb Singh and others.