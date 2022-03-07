BSF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead After Killing Colleague in West Bengal Army Camp

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead after killing one of his colleagues in a Murshidabad army camp in West Bengal on Monday, 7 March, news agency PTI reported.

The incident occurred at 6:45 am in the Kakmarichar BSF camp, situated along the India-Bangladesh border.

Head Constable Jonson Toppo allegedly killed his colleague Head Constable SG Sekhar using his service rifle, according to officials. The two officers belonged to the BSF's 117th battalion.