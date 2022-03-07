BSF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead After Killing Colleague in West Bengal Army Camp

The incident occurred at the Kakmarichar BSF camp - situated along the India-Bangladesh border. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead after killing one of his colleagues in a Murshidabad army camp in West Bengal on Monday, 7 March, news agency PTI reported.
The incident occurred at 6:45 am in the Kakmarichar BSF camp, situated along the India-Bangladesh border.
Head Constable Jonson Toppo allegedly killed his colleague Head Constable SG Sekhar using his service rifle, according to officials. The two officers belonged to the BSF's 117th battalion.
The probable reason behind the incident, officials believe, is a summon issued to the two jawans from the Ramnagar police station to appear at 10 am on Monday.
The police case was in relation to a farmer detained by the jawans in 2021.
The officers probably got into a fight over the summon, which eventually led to Toppo killing his colleague, Sekhar.
Officials said that the BSF has ordered a court of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the matter. A police case has also been lodged.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)