Constable Opens Fire Inside BSF Mess; 5 Including Shooter Dead, 1 Critical

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed after one of them opened fire at his colleagues on Sunday, 6 March.
The shooter, identified as Ct SK Satteppa, who reportedly committed the fratricide using his service rifle, later killed himself. Another personnel who was at the spot is believed to be severely injured and is in critical condition, as per a report by NDTV.
The incident reportedly took place at the BSF's mess area in Khasa camp near Amritsar. Senior officials of the BSF rushed to the spot and a court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the events that led to the killings.
According to a report in The Indian Express, Satteppa was upset with his duty hours. He reportedly had a disagreement with his colleagues before killing them.
(With inputs from NDTV, The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)