On Camera, BSF Jawan Seen Groping Woman in Manipur Grocery Store; Suspended

The CCTV footage from the store, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the soldier sexually assaulting the woman. The jawan has been identified as Head Constable Satish Prasad.
(Photo: Video Screenshot/Twitter)
A security personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) was suspended from duty after being caught on camera groping a woman inside a grocery store in violence-hit Manipur.
The CCTV footage from the store, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the soldier sexually assaulting the woman. The jawan has been identified as Head Constable Satish Prasad.
"The incident took place in Imphal on 20 July at a shop near a petrol pump. The accused has been identified as Head Constable Satish Prasad. He has been suspended and a case has been registered against him," an official told NDTV.
"He has been kept in close arrest and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him," the official further said.
This comes days after a horrific video went viral on social media, showing at least two Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of Meiteis. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)