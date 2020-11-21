Bru Resettlement: 1 Dead After Cops Allegedly Fire at Protesters

At least one person died and two others were injured after the Tripura security forces allegedly opened fire on protesters on Saturday, 21 November, in Panisagar. The protesters had blocked the national highway against the resettlement of displaced Bru migrants in Kanchanpur sub-division. Speaking with EastMojo, Sushanta Bikash Barua, convener of Joint Movement Committee (JMC) said that as part of a protest on Saturday, the members of JMC were holding road blockade on the National Highway.

“Our members were holding road blockades in three places—Chamtilla, Pecharthal and Panisagar market area. All of sudden, a tribal Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan opened fire on the members," Barua said. He also said that one of the injured, Srikanta Das, was hit by a bullet. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is in a critical condition, Barua added. Speaking with reporters, members of JMC in Panisagar who were witness to the incident said that as part of their ongoing protest on Saturday, a road blockade was called for in parts of North Tripura district and later the TSR forces opened fire.