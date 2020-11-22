Bru Resettlement: 2 Dead, 23 Injured As Police Fire at Protesters

Tripura government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the police firing. The Quint The protesters had blocked the national highway against the resettlement of displaced Bru migrants in Kanchanpur sub-division. | (Photo Courtesy: East Mojo) India Tripura government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the police firing.

Two people were killed and 23 were injured in North Tripura as police opened fire at protesters on Saturday, 21 November. Northern Tripura Deputy Inspector General of Police Lalhminga Darlong stated that one firefighter had died on late Saturday night at the Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital (GBPMCH) in Agartala, reported news agency IANS. The agitation and indefinite shutdown continued for the seventh day in northern Tripura's Kanchanpur subdivision where people are opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Tripura government's decision to rehabilitate thousands of Reang or "Bru" tribal refugees.

Tripura government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the police firing. The government has also announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased, the Eastmojo reported.

North Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Nagesh Kumar said a violent mob damaged three government and police vehicles, including a motorbike.

He told the media that a huge contingent of security forces, including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Tripura state Rifle troopers, led by senior police officials were mobilised at Panisagar and Kanchanpur sub-divisions in the North Tripura district to deal with the situation.

Earlier, speaking with EastMojo, Sushanta Bikash Barua, convener of Joint Movement Committee (JMC), had said that on Saturday the members of JMC were holding a road blockade on the national highway, when suddenly a tribal Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan opened fired on the members. The protests were being held at Chamtilla, Pecharthal, and Panisagar market area.

Meanwhile, the additional director general of police (ADG) (Law and order) Rajiv Singh stated that many police personnel was injured in an attack carried out by the protestors.

On Monday, 16 November, around 12,000 to 15,000 protesters, including students, women and children took out demonstrations in front of government offices and markets, reported NDTV.

NDTV in its report mentioned that the law and order situation deteriorated on Tuesday after a group of tribal refugees attacked 26 non-tribal houses and a fuel pump on Tuesday evening, forcing 110 people to flee to safer places.