BPCL Bid Closes as Reliance, Other Major Companies Stay Away

Sources told PTI that 3-4 bids were received for the strategic sale. The Quint Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) | (Photo: The Quint) India Sources told PTI that 3-4 bids were received for the strategic sale.

The government of India, on Monday, 16 November, got "multiple bids" for buying out its stake in India's biggest fuel retailer the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This even as billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries as well as super-major companies like Saudi Aramco, BP and Aramco stayed away from the bidding process.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who is secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), that is handling the strategic sale, tweeted that there "multiple expression of interest" received by the Transaction Advisor (TA). "The Transaction will move to the second stage after scrutiny by TA", said the tweet. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted about the bidding process as well. "Strategic disinvestment of BPCL progresses: Now moves to the second stage after multiple expressions of interest have been received,” she said. While the exact number of bidders was not divulged by the government, industry sources told PTI that 3-4 companies had made a bid.

The Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the privatisation move came on Monday after four extensions of the deadline for submission of bids. The Centre has put its entire 52.98 percent stake in the BPCL on the block. The Indian government proposes to dis-invest its entire shareholding in BPCL, comprising 1,14,91,83,592 equity shares held through the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which constitutes 52.98 per cent of BPCL's equity share capital, along with the transfer of management control to the strategic buyer (except BPCL's equity shareholding of 61.65 per cent in (NRL) and management control thereon). The shareholding of the BPCL in the NRL will be transferred to a Central Public Sector Enterprise operating in the oil and gas sector under the Ministry and accordingly, is not a part of the proposed transaction. The government's stake in the BPCL is worth around Rs 47,000 crore, at its current share price.