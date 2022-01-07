'Boycott Muslim Vendors': Chhattisgarh Villagers Seen Taking Oath in Viral Video

In a disturbing video from Surguja district, Chhattisgarh, hundreds of villagers were seen taking a pledge to end all commercial transactions with Muslim vendors in the area.

"Aaj se hum Hindu sankalp lete hain ki kisi bhi musalman dukandar se kisi bhi prakar ke samaan ki khareedi bikri nahi karenge. Aaj se ham Hindu kisi musalman vyakti ko apni zameen lease me ya bikri nahi karenge. Jo feri wale hamare gaon me aate hain, unka jaanch uprant yadi Hindu hai tabhi khareedi karenge anyatha nahi karenge (From today, we Hindus pledge to not buy any item from a Muslim shopkeeper. We pledge to not give our lands on lease to Muslims. We pledge to conduct any transactions with vendors coming to our villages only after ascertaining that they are Hindus)," they are seen chanting in the video.

The video comes days after communal clashes were reported from Kundikala village, Surguja district.

The Chhattisgarh police have ordered an enquiry and an additional police superintendent and sub-divisional magistrate, too, visited the village and counselled the people.