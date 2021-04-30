Not Robinhood: Bombay HC on BJP’s Vikhe Patil Procuring Remdesivir

"A wrong path followed is ultimately termed as impropriety. Remdesivir injections are supposed to be used and distributed equally among all and not like this," said a division bench headed by Justice Ravindra Ghuge.

The court even pulled up the Ahmednagar district collector for giving a "clean chit" to the MP and said the entire issue must be investigated. However, the court said it is refraining from doing the same at this stage.

"Though we are, at this stage, refraining from forming a final opinion and ordering investigation, we are of the prima facie view that the administration is trying to protect the MP,” the court said.