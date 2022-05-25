Bombay HC Rejects Bail Plea of Film-Maker Who Shared Old Picture of Amit Shah

Earlier this month, the ED had arrested Jharkhand's mining secretary Singhal in a case that involved alleged misutilisation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds. The ED had also seized Rs 18 crore in cash from a chartered accountant who was allegedly linked to the IAS officer.

An official from Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch said that Das had shared a photo on Twitter on 8 May, in which Shah and Singhal were seen together at a public event five years ago.

However, the official said that Das had tried to mislead people through the photo and defame the home minister.