Aryan Khan From the Eyes of His Father, Shah Rukh Khan

On Aryan Khan's 24th birthday, here's a look at him from the eyes of his father, Shah Rukh Khan. Through the rough coverage following his arrest by the NCB in a drugs related case in October, it is clear that the media has not been kind to Aryan Khan. Right from fake news to demeaning allegations, all kinds of jabs have been taken at him. But to his father, Aryan is the son he spends quality time with, right from discussing his career to learning how to be a better person.

Edited by: Arnab Chakravorty