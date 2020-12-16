Bombay HC Stays Maha Govt’s Kanjurmarg Metro Car Shed Project

The Maharashtra government is ready to take back its 15 October 2020 land allotment to MMRDA, reported ANI.

In November, the central government had asked for a stall on the project, asking the Maharashtra government to stop the MMRDA from construction.

On Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray raised the issue in the Assembly, saying: "Politics shouldn't come in the way of the development of the city. More than ownership, what is important is how the project will bring benefit to people”, reported NDTV.

The Chief Minister of the Maharashtra government had said in October 2020 that the metro rail project would be shifted to Kanjurmarg from Aarey Forests, after a controversy in October 2019 where hundreds of environmental activists protested over the cutting down of 2,700 trees for the shed.

Aarey Forest is often known as the ‘oxygen’ or ‘lungs’ of the city with over five lakh trees and is home to diverse species of birds and animals.