Why Wasn’t FIR Filed? HC Asks Param Bir on Plea Against Maha HM

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 31 March, while hearing the petition of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against the alleged malpractices by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, asked why the police or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were not approached by Singh before bringing the matter to the courts.

Contemplating whether Singh’s plea against Deshmukh is “maintainable”, the court said that it will address the matter on two aspects – is the PIL maintainable and can the court direct investigation without an FIR.

Singh has challenged his transfer to the Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government, in the backdrop of the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and his alleged proximity with former API Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in the case. Singh has also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged corrupt malpractices by Deshmukh.