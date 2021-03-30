Maha Govt Forms Inquiry Panel to Probe Param Bir Singh’s Letter

The Maharashtra government has formed an inquiry commission under retired Justice Kailash Chandiwal to probe the allegations made by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The Government Resolution appointing the committee was issued on Tuesday, 30 March, reported Bar & Bench.
According to the report, the special committee is expected to complete the inquiry within six months.
In his letter to Chief Minister Thackeray and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Singh claimed that Deshmukh had directed Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants, and other establishments.
Deshmukh, on the other hand, refuted the allegations and said that Singh was making false allegations to protect himself from further legal action in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case.
While backing the Maharashtra government, NCP chief Sharad Pawar suggested that an “in-depth inquiry by an officer of repute” should be conducted in the case. He had proposed former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro’s name for the same.
