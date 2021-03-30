Maha Govt Forms Inquiry Panel to Probe Param Bir Singh’s Letter

Retired Justice Kailash Chandiwal will probe the allegations made by Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh.
The Quint
India
Published:
Param Bir Singh had sought a CBI investigation into the alleged corrupt practices by State HM Deshmukh. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The Maharashtra government has formed an inquiry commission under retired Justice Kailash Chandiwal to probe the allegations made by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The Government Resolution appointing the committee was issued on Tuesday, 30 March, reported Bar & Bench.

According to the report, the special committee is expected to complete the inquiry within six months.

Just days after his removal as the Mumbai top cop, amid controversy over the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, a letter reportedly written by Singh surfaced in which he accused Deshmukh of corruption.

In his letter to Chief Minister Thackeray and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Singh claimed that Deshmukh had directed Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants, and other establishments.

Also ReadParam Bir Singh Moves HC, Seeks Probe Against Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh, on the other hand, refuted the allegations and said that Singh was making false allegations to protect himself from further legal action in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case.

While backing the Maharashtra government, NCP chief Sharad Pawar suggested that an “in-depth inquiry by an officer of repute” should be conducted in the case. He had proposed former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro’s name for the same.

(With inputs from Bar & Bench.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT