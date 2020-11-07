Bombay HC Hearing Arnab’s Bail Plea in Abetment to Suicide Case

The Bombay High Court has begun hearing the interim bail plea of Republic Television editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami at 12 pm on Saturday, 7 November, in the 2018 case of abetment to suicide of architect-interior designer Anvy Naik and his mother. A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik are holding a special sitting as courts normally remain closed during weekends. The court first heard from the lawyer of one of the co-accused in the case, Niteish Sarda, who, like Arnab Goswami, was named in Anvay Naik’s suicide note as having not paid large sums of money for work done by the Naiks. He alleged that his arrest is illegal, on similar lines as Goswami’s lawyers had argued over the course of Thursday and Friday.

Sarda’s lawyer, Vijay Agarwal argued that the closure report stated that Anvay Naik and his mother’s death have no connection with the accused and there was no evidence to support the allegations in the FIR. Bar and Bench quoted Sarda’s lawyer arguing, “I am a 27 yr old boy, my name is written as owner of company, I own only 2-3% stake in the company. I am straightaway arrested in a closed case. Since the FIR is challenged, request milords to grant me bail in the interim. Further requesting the FIR be quashed and he be released as the Alibaug CJM’s order stated that the arrest was illegal. The court pointed out that there is provision of regular bail under section 439 C.R.PC, then why should the high court consider the bail plea? The court also pointed out that this would undermine the authorities of lower courts, reported Bar and Bench.

What Happened During Hearing on 6 Nov?

During the hearing on Friday, the judges pointed out that the usual practice for seeking bail is to approach the lower courts - either the magistrate court or the sessions court - and approach the high court only if bail is denied there.

Pleading that Goswami's liberty was at stake, Salve said that the Code of Criminal Procedure's Section 439 has given the high court special powers to hear bail pleas.

The court will also hear a plea filed by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik, who along with his mother Kumud Naik, had committed suicide at their bungalow in Alibaug, Raigad, on May 5, 2018. She has sought a reinvestigation into the case or transferring it to an independent agency.

Goswami was nabbed from his Worli residence in a dramatic operation by the Mumbai Police and Raigad police on November 4 morning and whisked off to Raigad. Late that night, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by Alibaug Court Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle, who observed that the arrest appeared to be illegal. Two other accused in the same case -- Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda -- were also sent to judicial custody. They, along with Goswami, had allegedly defaulted on payments which reportedly led to the double suicide of the Naik mother-son duo, and have challenged their arrest. The police have challenged the Alibaug court orders, while Goswami has challenged the police action and the FIR against him in the double-suicide case, before the Bombay HC. Based on a complaint by Akshata Naik, the widow of late architect, the Alibaug police had registered the FIR in 2018 after her husband (Anvay) and mother-in-law (Kumud Naik) committed suicide on May 5 that year. In a suicide note, Anvay Naik had named three persons - Republic TV's Goswami for defaulting on a payment of Rs 83 lakh, Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia of Rs 4 crore and Sarda of Smartworks for not paying Rs 55 lakh.

