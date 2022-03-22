8 Bodies Found in Burnt Houses in West Bengal's Birbhum District; 11 Arrested

The charred bodies of eight people were recovered on Tuesday, 22 March, from a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze, the police said, as per a report by ANI.

The houses were set on fire amid protests over the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) named Bahadur Shaikh.

West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malviya said that the death toll of 10 people reported earlier was incorrect.

"This morning, seven bodies were recovered from one house. Initially, 10 deaths were reported, but the numbers were not correct. A total of eight people have died. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted," the DGP stated.