8 Bodies Found in Burnt Houses in West Bengal's Birbhum District; 11 Arrested

The houses were set on fire amid protests over the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The charred bodies of eight people were recovered on Tuesday, 22 March, from a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze, the police said, as per a report by ANI.
The houses were set on fire amid protests over the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) named Bahadur Shaikh.
West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malviya said that the death toll of 10 people reported earlier was incorrect.
"This morning, seven bodies were recovered from one house. Initially, 10 deaths were reported, but the numbers were not correct. A total of eight people have died. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted," the DGP stated.
Malviya also said that 11 people had been arrested in the case so far.
"11 people have been arrested in the case. The sub-divisional police officer and chief inspector of Rampurhat have been removed," Malviya was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter to condemn the incident and said that human rights had been decimated in the state.
"Horrifying violence and arson orgy #Rampurhat #Birbhum indicates state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. Already eight lives lost [sic]," the governor tweeted.
He also said that he had sought an urgent update from the chief secretary regarding the incident.
Meanwhile, the BJP delegation in WB wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging his intervention regarding the "unabated post-poll violence" in the state.
They claimed in the letter that over 50 BJP supporters had been murdered by TMC "goons" after the 2021 Assembly elections in the state.
Referring to the incident that took place on Monday, the letter said, "Strong note should be taken of the fact that the panchayat up-pradhan was killed after being attacked by bombs."
The delegation urged the home minister to "take cognisance of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, and take appropriate action as required to bring the spate of violence under control."
BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in WB Suvendu Adhikari also alleged that there was a "freefall" of law and order in the state.
"Law & order situation across West Bengal is grave. 26 murders have taken place in the last one week in different parts of the state. Center should intervene and use Article 356 (President's Rule) or Article 355 to take the situation in their control in Bengal," Adhikari was quoted as saying by ANI.
(With inputs from ANI.)
