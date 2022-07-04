Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Arrested in J&K Was BJP's Social Media Incharge

Among the two terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, 3 July, was a BJP leader, Talib Hussain Shah.

Shah was the BJP Minority Morcha's social media incharge in Jammu. He, along with one Faizal Ahmed Dar, were apprehended by villagers in Tuksan, Reasi district, as per the police. Two AK rifles, seven grenades, six sticky bombs, were recovered from the two, along with other arms and ammunition.