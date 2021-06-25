BJP Workers Joining TMC ‘Purified’ With Sanitiser in WB’s Birbhum

In a similar incident, nearly 200 BJP workers in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Tuesday, 22 June, returned to the TMC fold after shaving their heads and sprinkling Gangajal to atone for their mistakes, reported India Today.

Many TMC turncoats who joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, are now trying to go back to Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s fold.

Former TMC MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Bengal Assembly, Sonali Guha wrote to Banerjee apologising for jumping ship. She also wrote a letter to Banerjee, acknowledging the mistake.

Apart from Guha, Malda Zila Parishad member Sarala Murmu also stated that she has realised her mistake of joining the BJP. North Dinajpur MLA Amol Acharya said that he is leaving BJP because of recent harassment of TMC leaders by CBI.