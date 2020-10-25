BJP Worker Allegedly Shot at By TMC Worker in Kolkata

While the BJP alleged it was an incident of political rivalry, the TMC claimed it was over land dispute.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly shot at by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker in West Bengal’s Howrah district, police said on Sunday, 25 October. He is being treated at a state-run hospital in Kolkata. According to NDTV, 52-year-old flower trader Kinkar Majhi was returning home, when TMC worker Paritosh Majhi stopped him and allegedly shot at him from a close range. While the BJP is claiming it was a case of political violence, the police and the TMC-run government allege it was a case of a land dispute between the two.

Local BJP leader Anupam Mallick also claimed that the accused had issued death threats to Kinkar Majhi. Refuting the BJP’s allegation, TMC's Bagnan MLA Arunava Sen told NDTV, “We have requested the police to bring the culprits to the book soon.” Further investigation is underway.