BJP Will Go Anywhere To End Corrupt Rule: Nadda Campaigns in Hyd

JP Nadda was among the top BJP leaders who is campaigning in Hyderabad for the GHMC elections. The News Minute Nadda held a road show in Hyderabad ahead of GHMC elections along with BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay and others. | (Image Courtesy: BJP/Twitter) India JP Nadda was among the top BJP leaders who is campaigning in Hyderabad for the GHMC elections.

On Friday evening, BJP national president JP Nadda visited Hyderabad ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal polls to campaign for the party candidates. Nadda held a road show amid the slight drizzle in the city from Nagole, LB Nagar to Kothapet area in Hyderabad. In the road show, other BJP leaders, along with state BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister for Home, Kishan Reddy and others participated. Thousands of people attended the rally where COVID-19 norms such as maintenance of social distancing and the wearing of masks visibly took a back seat. Addressing the gathering, J P Nadda said that BJP should come to power in every division, which would help in developing Hyderabad in a 'much better way'.

“It’s time for the end of TRS rule and for the need of the BJP rule in Hyderabad,” said Nadda.

Earlier, Minister KTR has commented that Delhi leaders are coming for 'galli’ elections. Responding to the same, Nadda said that "Some leaders are questioning why Delhi leaders are coming for galli elections? We will come anywhere to stop the corrupt and anarchic rule of some leaders and to put our party in power. And we would all together work hard to bring BJP to power in Greater Hyderabad. After the meeting, Nadda was scheduled to address an 'intellectual gathering' at a hotel in the city. For GHMC polls, several national level leaders from BJP have come already and while several more are scheduled to come.

On the ground, Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Karnataka MP Tejaswi Surya have already participated in rallies earlier this week. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath are also scheduled to visit Hyderabad.