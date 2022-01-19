BJP To Jointly Contest UP Assembly Polls With Apna Dal and Nishad Party

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Wednesday, 19 January, announced that the BJP will jointly contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections with Apna Dal and Nishad Party.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader said, "NDA allies are contesting together just like we did in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. We have had a detailed discussion with both of the parties in the past few days," news agency ANI quoted.

The announcement also comes on the day when Aparna Yadav, who is the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party's senior leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, announced that she is joining the BJP weeks ahead of the polls.