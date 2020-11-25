BJP Telangana Chief Calls for ‘Surgical Strike’ on Hyd’s Old City

Owaisi slammed Kumar for his remark and said that all those who are living in Hyderabad are citizens of India. The Quint BJP Leader Sanjay calls for a surgical strike on Muslim majority areas and gains rebuke. | (Photo: Facebook/Bandi Sanjay Kumar) India Owaisi slammed Kumar for his remark and said that all those who are living in Hyderabad are citizens of India.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar sparked a row on Tuesday, 24 November, with his comment that after BJP's victory in Greater Hyderabad civic polls, ‘surgical strikes’ will be carried out to drive away pro-Pakistan elements and Rohingyas. “GHMC polls should be conducted without illegal voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Rohingyas. We will conduct a surgical strike in old city once we win the polls,” Kumar said while campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in Hyderabad.

“You want to win the election using the illegal votes of intruders. That is against the interest of the country. We will throw them all out once we elect a BJP Mayor for Hyderabad.” Bandi Sanjay Kumar, as quoted by ANI

Kumar alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are trying to win the GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters, reported IANS.

Saying that the BJP works for Hindu dharma, Kumar added:

“Elections must happen without Rohingya and Pakistani peoples’ votes, without Afghanistani voters. For such elections to happen in Bhagyanagar, it is only possible through the BJP. Those who win through minority appeasement and Muslim votes are called secular. When BJP comes forward for 80 percent Hindus, to protect the sentiments of Hindus, BJP is called a religious party. Yes, BJP works for Hindu dharma.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani also attacked the TRS-MIM alliance. She said that leaders of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) misused their political positions to include Rohingya Muslims in the voter list. She claimed that two television channels have shown how the MIM leaders used their letterheads to ensure that illegal immigrants are included in the voter list. Irani is in the city to campaign for the BJP in Greater Hyderabad civic polls.

This remark comes a day after BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launched a scathing attack on AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi while campaigning for the Hyderabad civic polls and accused him of “playing divisive and communal politics.” Surya said that Owaisi is Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s new avatar. TRS and MIM are two faces of the same coin.

Owaisi Hits Back at BJP MP

Meanwhile, Owaisi slammed Kumar for his remark and said that all those who are living in Hyderabad are citizens of India. “I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live here?” ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Owaisi also commented on why no ‘surgical strike’ was conducted against the Chinese in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. “Who will you do a surgical strike on? The Chinese force PLA is occupying 970 square km in Ladakh... they won't even take their name,” NDTV reported. “Tell us how many Pakistanis or Rohingyas are here. Remember, whoever is in Hyderabad -- Hindu, Muslim, Dalit, Sikh, Christian -- are all Indians. We won't let Pakistanis here," Owaisi added.

Some People Trying to Divide People: KT Rao

Responding to Bandi Sanjay’s 'surgical strike' comment, KT Rao, who is also the state Minister for Municipal Administration, said, “Some people are trying to divide and provoke people for gaining a few votes”.

“Everyone in Hyderabad must think about whether they want to let this happen. Till yesterday, he (Bandi Sanjay) was asking youngsters to not bother with traffic rules. Then he called KCR a traitor and said he has terrorist links. Now I don’t know why they’re acting so crazy for one election. They have said they will do a surgical strike in Hyderabad. It’s better to fall at people’s feet and beg for votes than stooping so low.” KT Rama Rao, TRS Working President

KTR said that the BJP is trying to disrupt peace in Hyderabad by bringing a Hindu-Muslim feeling. He added, “They want Hyderabad to suffer just so they can get a few votes.”

According to a report by The News Minute, the BJP has accused the AIMIM of helping Rohingyas procure voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, and ration cards in exchange for their votes.

Earlier on Monday Owaisi had questioned on what Union Home Minister Amit Shah was going to do if there were actually thousands of Rohingyas in the electoral list.

Though the chief didn’t confirm the existence of Rohingya voters, he challenged the claims made by the BJP leaders who said so. Sanjay’s anti-Muslim and anti-Rohingya comments were made in response to Owaisi’s remarks.

All 150 wards of Hyderabad will be voting in the GHMC on 1 December, 2020.