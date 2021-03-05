Assam Assembly Polls: BJP Releases First List of 70 Candidates

Ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 5 March, announced its list of candidates, for 70 out of a total of 90 seats it is likely to contest.

From Majuli, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will seek to retain a seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, and state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also seek re-election from Jalukbari, from where he had won in the previous Assembly elections in 2016.

BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass will contest from Patacharkuchi, the list said. Dass had previously contested from Sorbhog and won.

Out of the 70 candidates in the list, four are women - Angoorlata Deka from Batadroba, Ajanta Neog from Golaghat, Surabhi Rajkonwar from Sibsagar, and Nandita Garlosa from Haflong, which is a constituency reserved for the ST category. Only one candidate is from the Muslim community.