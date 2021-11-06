Amid Losses in Bypolls, Revamped National Executive of the BJP to Meet on Sunday

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national head of the party’s media cell Anil Baluni said that the meeting, scheduled from 10 am to 3 pm, will not be entirely physical, keeping in mind the COVID pandemic. The national office-bearers will be attending the meeting at the capital and the state leaders will join virtually as the “meeting will be hybrid and technology-enabled.”

BJP chief JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present.

The BJP reconstituted its national executive last month, and currently includes 80 regular members, 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees, including chief ministers, deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, leaders of the legislative assemblies, and state presidents among others.

The BJP’s vote share declined by 20 percent in the Lok Sabha by-poll in the Mandi constituency that was won by the Congress. In Dadra and Nagar Haveli too, the BJP’s vote share fell by 7 percent. While it retained the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, the party again saw a dip in vote share of 7 percent.

Reports suggested that the officers will discuss the elections in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, and Congress-ruled Punjab, that are scheduled to be held early next year while Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh vote later in 2022.