Protesting Farmers Surround Temple in Haryana, Hold BJP Leaders Inside Hostage

Several senior BJP leaders, including former minister Manish Grover, and Rohtak Mayor Manmohan Goyal were on Friday, 5 November, kept hostage by protesting farmers at a temple in Kaloi village in Haryana's Rohtak.
(Photo Courtesy: Video Screengrab)
Several senior BJP leaders, including former minister Manish Grover, and Rohtak Mayor Manmohan Goyal were on Friday, 5 November, kept hostage by protesting farmers at a temple in Kaloi village in Haryana's Rohtak, Hindustan Times reported.
The leaders had reportedly gathered at the temple to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's live telecast from Kedarnath temple, where he performed ‘aarti’.
According to NDTV, the leaders have been held inside the temple for six hours and the police have been trying to break the cordon formed by the farmers.
The farmers have reportedly locked the main entrance of the Shiva temple at Kiloi village.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
(With inputs from NDTV and Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)