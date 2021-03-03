BJP MP’s Son Shot at in Lucknow; Incident Staged, Claims Police

Ayush, 30, son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore from Mohanlalganj constituency, was shot at in the Madiyaon area around 2 am on Wednesday, 3 March. However, police have said that it appears that the attack was staged and that the man had asked his brother-in-law to shoot at him.

He was rushed to the hospital after the attack and was discharged after receiving first-aid, as reported by NDTV. According to Scroll.in, the police have recovered a licensed pistol that was used in the shooting.