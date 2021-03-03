BJP MP’s Son Shot at in Lucknow; Incident Staged, Claims Police

Ayush, 30, son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore from Mohanlalganj constituency, was shot at in the Madiyaon area around 2 am on Wednesday, 3 March. However, police have said that it appears that the attack was staged and that the man had asked his brother-in-law to shoot at him.
He was rushed to the hospital after the attack and was discharged after receiving first-aid, as reported by NDTV. According to Scroll.in, the police have recovered a licensed pistol that was used in the shooting.
Thakur said, “Adarsh admitted that he fired at Ayush to implicate some persons.” He further added that an investigation was underway.
An FIR has now been registered against Ayush and Adarsh under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 505 (1)(b) of IPC for allegedly conspiring to frame a business partner by staging a firing, reported ANI.
The BJP MP told reporters that his son did not name anyone when he was at the hospital. Ayush only said that he had gone out with his brother-in-law when the attack took place, according to Kishore.
(With inputs from Scroll.in, PTI and NDTV)
Published: 03 Mar 2021,06:16 PM IST