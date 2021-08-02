BJP MPs From Northeast Meet PM Modi Over Assam-Mizoram Border Row, Slam Congress

The memorandum read, "We would like to express our disapproval of attempts by a section of the polity led by the Congress to indulge in politics over these happenings and indulge in one-upmanship."

This comes after Mizoram's Kolasib district, which borders Assam’s Cachar district, witnessed violent clashes between the two states on 26 July, leaving six people dead and over 100 people from both states injured.

Further, the MPs claimed that they wished to convey to "all those elements who view the Assam-Mizoram issue as a means of spreading chaos in India that their shenanigans will not work."

The written statement went on to state that the development work undertaken by the NDA government in the Northeast "has been historic and unparalleled".

