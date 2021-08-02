Assam-Mizoram: Satellite Imaging to Demarcate Inter-State Borders

Image used for representation only.
Satellite mapping of disputed locations will be used to demarcate boundaries to settle the Assam-Mizoram disputes, reported The Times of India, quoting sources.
According to report, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tasked the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) to conduct satellite mapping of border areas to 'scientifically' distinguish state boundaries.
“Since there shall be scientific rationale in the demarcation of borders, there will be no room for any bias and there shall be better acceptability of the boundary solutions by the states concerned,” reported The Times of India, quoting a government official.
The NESAC, which is a joint venture of the Department of Space and the NEC, utilising the advanced space technology, helps and guides the northeastern states in undertaking various developmental projects and schemes including estimating natural resources.
Amit Shah on Sunday also spoke to the Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram and requested them to resolve the inter-state border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue.
Following the Home Minister's call, the two Chief Ministers agreed to resolve the border crisis through discussions.
After holding the telephonic conversation with Shah, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted, "As per the telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam Border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue.
(With inputs from IANS, Times of India)
