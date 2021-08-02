Assam-Mizoram: Satellite Imaging to Demarcate Inter-State Borders

Satellite mapping of disputed locations will be used to demarcate boundaries to settle the Assam-Mizoram disputes, reported The Times of India, quoting sources.

According to report, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tasked the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) to conduct satellite mapping of border areas to 'scientifically' distinguish state boundaries.

“Since there shall be scientific rationale in the demarcation of borders, there will be no room for any bias and there shall be better acceptability of the boundary solutions by the states concerned,” reported The Times of India, quoting a government official.

The NESAC, which is a joint venture of the Department of Space and the NEC, utilising the advanced space technology, helps and guides the northeastern states in undertaking various developmental projects and schemes including estimating natural resources.