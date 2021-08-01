Border Row With Assam To Be Resolved: Mizoram CM After Calling Shah, Himanta

The border dispute with Assam will be resolved "amicably through meaningful dialogue," Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Sunday, 1 August, following a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"As per telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram- Assam border issue amicably," the Mizoram Chief Minister said on Twitter.