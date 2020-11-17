BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s Grandchild Succumbs to Cracker Burns

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s 6-year-old granddaughter succumbed to burn injuries from firecrackers on Tuesday, 17 November, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, IANS reported. The child reportedly suffered 60 percent burns while bursting crackers on the roof of her house on Monday and was rushed to the hospital the same evening. Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that there had been a plan to airlift the child to Delhi on Tuesday, and condoled her death, NDTV reported.

“The child must have been playing and I have been told she was burnt because of that. We had fixed getting her shifted to Delhi but we did not expect such news. I am shocked and pained at the loss. If people are careful, things will not come to this... But my deepest condolences with the family and one prays for the departed soul,” he said. Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son Mayank Joshi and his wife, Richa Joshi had only one daughter. The family has refused to share any further information at this time.