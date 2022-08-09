Telangana BJP Leader Gnanendra Prasad Found Dead at Home, Suicide Suspected

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gnanendra Prasad was found dead at his residence at Allwyn Colony in Telangana's Miyapur on Monday, 8 August. He is suspected to have died by suicide.

The Miyapur police was informed abut the incident on Monday morning.

“The reason for his suicide is not known yet, but he was staying in his penthouse for the past few days,” the police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.