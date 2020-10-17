Family Alleges Political Enmity After BJP Leader Shot Dead in UP

A local BJP leader Dayashankar Gupta was shot dead by three assailants on Friday night in UP’s Firozabad. The Quint A local BJP leader Dayashankar Gupta was shot dead by three assailants on Friday night in UP’s Firozabad. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) India A local BJP leader Dayashankar Gupta was shot dead by three assailants on Friday night in UP’s Firozabad.

A local BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants on Friday night, 16 October. Dayashankar Gupta's family named his party colleague Viresh Tomar and two of Mr Tomar's uncles as suspects and alleged political enmity. Following that, all three of them have been taken into custody, reported NDTV. Gupta, who was the Mandal vice president, was attacked when he was leaving after closing his shop on Friday night. He was taken to the nearby hospital.

Police officer A Satish Ganesh said, as quoted by NDTV, "Viresh Tomar had a heated exchange with Gupta recently on Facebook. Tomar's uncle had earlier contested local village body election from Ratigarhi village in Firozabad against Gupta and won. Soon after the killing, some of his family members and supporters held a protest to demand the arrest of the accused. Some protesters also tried to block the Agra road. "Some unknown men targeted the BJP leader in the marketplace. We are carrying out a probe. We talked to the protesters to calm them down. We are aiming for a breakthrough in the next 24 hours," police officer Mukesh Kumar Mishra told reporters late last night, as quoted by NDTV.