Bihar BJP Leader Arun Yadav Shoots Wife Dead, Kills Self in Munger

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader allegedly shot his wife to death and then took his own life in Bihar’s Munger on Thursday, 16 June.
Police said that the deceased has been identified as Arun Yadav, vice president of BJP OBC Morcha and the incident happened at Lal Darwaza of Kotwali police station area.
The police have also recovered two country-made pistols from the spot. Reportedly, a commercial dispute ensued between the BJP leader and his wife which is suspected to have led to the incident.
It is suspected that a dispute was caused between the couple over his wife’s political ambitions.
However, the police is still investigating the matter.
(With inputs from Tanvir Alam.)