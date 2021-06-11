Why Dalit ‘Social Worker’ Sundara Is the Key to Kerala BJP’s Fate

When 53-year-old K Sundara wants to go to Kasaragod town from his residential locality Vani Nagar in Manjeshwar, he boards a bus named Mahbub. Sundara does not pay his fare as his ride is free, always.

The owner of the bus has been giving him a concession for the past 10 years thanks to his self-professed stature as a social worker. Then, at Kerala Bhagawati Hotel in Manjeshwar, Sundara does not have to pay for his meals because he is known as a helpful and resourceful man in the locality.

A known face of Vani Nagar, Sundara is the Dalit man who has now become a nightmare for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala. Based on his complaint, Kerala’s BJP state president K Surendran is faced with election bribery charges.

What is more striking about Sundara, however, is his struggle for self-respect in a democratic system which favours established political parties that have ample financial resources and clout.