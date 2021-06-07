Yediyurappa Will Continue as K’taka CM: Pralhad Joshi Clarifies

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday, 6 May said that there’s no proposal that seeks Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s resignation, before the Bharatiya Janata Party’s high command.

“There is no question of leadership change in Karnataka as the Chief Minister's position is not vacant and the incumbent CM Yediyurappa is functioning efficiently,” IANS quoted him as saying.

His statement came hours after the Chief Minister said that he was ready to resign if the party's leadership wanted him to do so. Speculation was rife that Joshi, a four time Lok Sabha member from Dharwad constituency, could replace Yediyurappa. Joshi said that no such discussion involving him has taken place.