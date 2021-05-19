K’taka CM Yediyurappa’s Son Breaks Lockdown Rules, Visits Temple

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, who is also the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party’s vice-president, flouted lockdown rules to visit Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud, Mysuru on Tuesday, 18 May reported the Times of India.
BJP Mysuru district president Mangala Somashekar confirmed to the newspaper that Vijayendra visited the temple along with his wife. Vijayendra reportedly arrived from Bengaluru on Monday and visited Mahadeva Taata Gaddige at Sangama, near Hullahalli, Nanjangud taluk and later visited the Nanjangud temple on Tuesday.
“When entry of visitors and devotees to temples has been barred during the lockdown, what is the reason for giving special permission to Mr Vijayendra?”, questioned Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M Lakshmana. “Let them follow the rules and regulations they frame for the general public and become role models. Officials can’t stop influential people like the chief minister’s son,” he added.
According to The Hindu, a delegation of Congress leaders will be meeting Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri on Wednesday, 19 May to lodge a formal complaint against Vijayendra’s violation of lockdown norms.
Vijayendra had come to “fulfil his vow”, after he and his father, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, recovered from COVID, reported Deccan Herald.
“I cannot stop influential persons from visiting the temple because the decision is taken by district authorities,’’ TOI quoted a priest as saying.
Nagachandra Dixit, the main priest at the temple, said he did not visit the shrine on Tuesday due to personal work. “We conduct pujas every day at the temple without devotees. I am not aware whether Vijayendra was present,’’ he added.
District superintendent of police CB Ryshyanth said the temple is under the Mysuru district administration and the DC takes a call on who should visit the temple.
BJP MLC AH Vishwanth said that Vijayendra, as the son of the chief minister, must honour the law of the land.
According to the health department, on Monday, May 17 Karnataka reported 38,603 new cases of COVID-19, and 476 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 22,42,065 and the death toll to 22,313. Among 476 deaths reported, 1980 are from Mysuru.
