On PM Modi's B'day, BJP Aims to Administer More Than 1.5 Cr COVID-19 Vaccines

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to set a record of administering the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccines in a day on Friday, 17 September, which happens to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, news agency ANI reported.

India has already administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in a day more than once. The BJP now aspires to get more than 1.5 crore vaccines administered on Friday.