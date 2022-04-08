Birbhum Violence Pre-Planned, Direct Fallout of TMC Leader’s Murder: CBI Report

Eight people were charred to death in West Bengal's Birbhum district on 21 March, in retaliation to the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a preliminary report on the Birbhum killings in West Bengal that the massacre was pre-planned and was a result of a ‘direct fallout’ of the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh, reported PTI on Friday, 8 April.
The central agency had submitted the 22-page investigative report on the incident to the Calcutta High Court on Thursday.
The report said,
The preliminary report revealed that after the murder of Sheikh, his close associates and members of his group retaliated and formed “unlawful assembly” with the common intention of “burning the houses and killing the family members of the rival group in a very planned and organised manner."
As per the CBI report, the rivalry was "long standing" between two groups: One of Bhadu Sheikh and another of Palash Sheikh and Sona Sheikh.
