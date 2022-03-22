Birbhum Violence: CM Slams WB Governor, Says 'Refrain from Unwarranted Comments'

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 22 March, issued a statement urging Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar "to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow administration to conduct an impartial probe" in the Birbhum violence case.

Charred bodies of eight people were recovered on Tuesday from a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze, the police said.

The houses were set on fire amid protests over the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) named Bhadu Sheikh.