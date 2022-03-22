Birbhum Violence: CM Slams WB Governor, Says 'Refrain from Unwarranted Comments'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
(Photo: The Quint)
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 22 March, issued a statement urging Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar "to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow administration to conduct an impartial probe" in the Birbhum violence case.
Charred bodies of eight people were recovered on Tuesday from a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze, the police said.
The houses were set on fire amid protests over the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) named Bhadu Sheikh.
In a letter addressed to the Governor, the CM said,
She added, "This is highly unfortunate and unbecoming of a person holding such a dignified constitutional post."
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had earlier condemned the incident and tweeted that human rights had been decimated in the state.
He tweeted, "Horrifying violence and arson orgy #Rampurhat #Birbhum indicates state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. Already eight lives lost [sic]."
Dhankar had said that he sought an urgent update on the incident from the chief secretary.
He had also said, "Violence at Rampurhat indicates an alarming situation in West Bengal. Law and order situation is nosediving in the state. Bengal is a laboratory of violation of human rights. I want to cooperate with government provided lawful procedure takes place."
He said, "Union Home Min Amit Shah has assured us that he will seek a report of Birbhum incident in 72 hours, post which a team will go there to review law and order situation. Mamata Banerjee should be held accountable, she's the CM. She should resign from her post [sic]."
The MPs stated in a letter to Shah, "The increasing use of explosives and firearms, points towards terrorists being actively used by TMC to settle political scores, and to spread terror among the common citizens. Sir, we humbly request you to take cognizance of the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the state, and take appropriate action as required to bring this spate of violence under control."
Meanwhile, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the state Suvendhu Adhikari also alleged that there was a "freefall" of law and order in the state.
Adhikari also called for the Centre's intervention in the case, as per ANI. He said, "Law and order situation across West Bengal is grave. 26 murders have taken place in last one week in different parts of the state. Center should intervene and use Article 356 (President's Rule) or Article 355 to take the situation in their control in Bengal."
However, Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of the TMC said that there was a larger conspiracy to disturb the peace in the party and the state. He said, "The village (Rampurhat) didn't have a history of political tensions. We suspect it to be a larger conspiracy to disturb TMC and Bengal. Those rejected by people are doing dead-body politics. They murdered our leader and created tension."
West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malviya said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the case.
(With inputs from ANI.)
