BiologicalE Gets Nod For Phase 3 Trials of COVID Vaccine Candidate

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, Biological E Limited announced on Saturday, 24 April, that it had received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization’s (CDSCO) subject expert committee (SEC) to start the phase-III clinical trials for its COVID-19 sub-unit vaccine candidate.

The company had completed the phase-I and II trials, after starting them in November last year.

With about 360 healthy subjects, the trials showed that the vaccine was “safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic”, the company said in an official statement.