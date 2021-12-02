President Gives Assent to Bill Cancelling Three Farm Laws

'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' was passed by the Rajya Sabha after it resumed at 2 pm on Monday, after the Lok Sabha passed it around 12pm.

While the Opposition welcomed the move, several parties expressed disappointment over the government not allowing a discussion on the bill.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament after the passage of the bill, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi indicated that it was a purely electoral move, and the government was "scared of holding a discussion."

Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge stated, "We demanded that a discussion take place on several incidents that took place during agitation, including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and the issue of the electricity bill."