Bihar, UP & Other Heartland States Hit Hard by Second COVID Wave

Riding the steadfastly growing second wave of COVID-19, India is reaching new peaks in the number of daily infections almost every day. While Maharashtra has made several headlines for being pushed to the brink as it combats the health crisis, a steep increase in weekly COVID-19 cases in the heartland states also raise an alarm.

Upon comparing the total number of cases from 2 weeks ago, i.e 29 March to 4 April, with infections reported last week, states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan emerge as territories showing stark escalations.