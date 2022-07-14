Ex Jharkhand Cop Among 2 Arrested by Bihar Police for Alleged Terror Links

Mohammed Jallauddin and Athar Parvez were arrested by the Bihar Police on Wednesday, 13 July.
(Photo: Video screenshot)
The Bihar Police said that they had busted a terror module after arresting two people, including a retired Jharkhand police official, allegedly associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), the police said on Thursday, 14 July.
The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Jallauddin and Athar Parvez. While Jallaluddin is a former police officer, Parvez is the brother of an accused in the 2013 Gandhi Maidan blast in Patna, the police said.
"(The accused) have links with PFI. Jallauddin was earlier associated with Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)," Phulwari Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Kumar stated.
The police also added that, under the pretext of running an NGO, the duo were involved in training people in martial arts and terror activities.
The police further said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had been asked to probe the matter as well.
"During the investigation, it was found that Parvez was in constant touch with members of several overseas organisations and was raising foreign funds to carry out anti-India activities. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been engaged by the police for further probe pertaining to their money trail," the police said.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed dismay regarding a portion of the police's statement in which comparisons had been made between the the PFI and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
