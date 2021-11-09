Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 4 Die in Muzaffarpur, 2 Others Suspected Dead in Buxar

As the death toll from the hooch tragedy in the 'dry state' of Bihar continues to rise, as many as 4 people have died due to the consumption of hooch in Muzaffarpur, while many others are in critical condition. The total number of deaths confirmed by the Bihar administration stands at 33.

The Muzaffarpur deceased, who succumbed after consuming spurious local liquor, had belonged to Kanti's Sirsia village.

"Raids have also been conducted in that area in the past. Further action will be taken on the basis of taking the statements of the relatives of the deceased. The matter will be clear only from the post-mortem report. Action is being taken against the spirit traders continuously in the district. Raids are also going on," Senior Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant told reporters.