10-Year-Old Bihar Girl Who Had Lost a Leg Gets Prosthetic Limb From Authorities

A 10-year-old girl from Bihar's Jamui district, who had lost her leg in an accident two years ago, was gifted an artificial limb by state authorities after a video of her hopping on one leg to reach her school went viral on social media. District officials also gifted her a tricycle.

A picture of the girl, named Seema, was tweeted by Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan, in which she could be seen wearing the prosthetic leg.

"The power of social media," Sharan said in the tweet.