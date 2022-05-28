10-Year-Old Bihar Girl Who Had Lost a Leg Gets Prosthetic Limb From Authorities

10-year-old Seema seen wearing the prosthetic leg.
A 10-year-old girl from Bihar's Jamui district, who had lost her leg in an accident two years ago, was gifted an artificial limb by state authorities after a video of her hopping on one leg to reach her school went viral on social media. District officials also gifted her a tricycle.
A picture of the girl, named Seema, was tweeted by Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan, in which she could be seen wearing the prosthetic leg.
"The power of social media," Sharan said in the tweet.
The girl had to cover 1 km every day on foot to reach her school, over uneven fields and some extremely narrow areas.
Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary tweeted a video of the girl, saying, "We are proud that the children of our state are becoming aware of education, crossing all the hurdles and getting access to education."
He also added that Seema and girls like her would be identified and provided assistance.
Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood also took to Twitter saying that he would help the girl. "Now she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet," Sood said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, several people had taken to Twitter to hail Seema's determination, and to urge authorities to help her.
