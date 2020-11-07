Bihar Exit Polls LIVE: Nitish or Tejashwi, Who’ll Be the Next CM?

As voting ended for the third and final phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar, all eyes are on the exit polls to be declared on the evening of Saturday, 7 November. With the narrowing popularity gap between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav with each phase of polling, as surveys had indicated, the fight for the throne of bihar was expected to be neck-and-neck, and so is being predicted by all the majpor exit polls

Will Nitish return to power or will Tejashwi script history? After voting for the last phase of elections ends, exit polls will paint a clearer picture of the political landscape on Saturday evening.

Join The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, Associate Editor (Politics) Aditya Menon, Associate Editor (News) Eshwar Ranjana and Assistant Editor and Bihar Correspondent Shadab Moizee to get all the of the biggest exit polls at one place on The Quint’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

The results for the three-phased elections, held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be declared on 10 November.