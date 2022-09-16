Bihar: 4 Arrested for Begusarai Shooting That Killed 1, Injured 11

Image used for representational purposes only.
Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Bihar's Begusarai, which claimed the life of one person and left at least 11 injured, the police said on Friday, 16 September.
The accused persons have been identified as Keshav, Sumit, Yuvraj, and Naga. Keshav was the first to be caught at the Jhajha railway station in the state, following which the names of the other accused also came to the fore.
All four accused are reportedly residents of Begusarai.
The gunmen had arrived at the Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai around 5 pm and opened fire, targeting shops in the crowded area, the police had said.
After people fled from there, the gunmen went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara, and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing indiscriminately at people, they added.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had called the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to enquire about the firing, and said that a detailed probe will be conducted into the case from all angles.
Seven officials of the Bihar Police had also been suspended following the incident, as per news agency ANI.
The SP also said that all those who were recently released from prison were being identified to find common suspects among them.
"We can spot four youths on two bikes in CCTVs who did the crime," the police official added.
