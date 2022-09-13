Bus Driver Rapes Nursery Student in Madhya Pradesh, Attendant Among Two Arrested

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of rape, child sexual abuse. Reader discretion advised.)

A bus driver allegedly raped a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student inside the vehicle in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Police said on Tuesday, 13 September.

The police arrested the bus driver and a woman attendant who, according to the child's parents, was present inside the vehicle when the incident took place on 8 September.

The parents filed a complaint on 12 September, after the child studying in a leading private school in the city, complained of pain in her private parts, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code Section 376-AB (rape of a woman under 12 years of age) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she said.