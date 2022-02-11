Bhopal Man Arrested for Sending Rape, Death Threats to Journalist Rana Ayyub

Mumbai Police on Thursday, 10 February, arrested a 24-year-old man, named Siddharth Shrivastav, in connection with rape and death threats he allegedly sent to independent journalist Rana Ayyub on Twitter and Instagram.

The accused, who has studied till class 10, works as a salesman in a garment shop and belongs from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

A police officer informed, “Shrivastav allegedly threatened to kill Rana if she continued her work as a journalist. He also used vulgar and obscene language against her,” Hindustan Times reported.

The police informed that the accused used a fictitious name while operating his Instagram profile.