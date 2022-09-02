Suspected Serial Killer Arrested After Murder of 3 Security Guards in MP

Alleged serial killer from Madhya Pradesh was arrested from Khajuri area in Bhopal.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
A suspected serial killer was taken into police custody on Friday, 2 September, after three security guards were murdered in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar within 72 hours. The man was held in Khajuri area in Bhopal.
“We have picked-up the accused in the early hours from Bhopal. There is high probability that he is the main person behind these incidents. Our investigations are underway,” Sagar Inspector General of Police Anurag told PTI.
The police on Thursday had issued a sketch of the suspected killer. A reward of Rs 30,000 – Rs 10,000 for each case – was offered for any information leading to the arrest of the culprit.
Commenting on the arrest, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "It was a tough task because all were blind murders, but many congratulations to the Sagar police. The serial killer had brought with him the mobile phone of one of the victims. The police tracked the mobile and reached Bhopal. They caught him in Bhopal. He had earlier killed a watchman in Bhopal as well which he has confessed to. His name as per Aadhaar card is Shiv Prasad, a resident under Kesli police station limits of Sagar district. Further probe is on."
The killings had caused panic and also led to speculation about the involvement of a serial killer.
The police had also issued an advisory to institutions deploying security guards that the guards should stay awake during night duty hours and if they find any suspicious person roaming around, they should inform the police control room immediately.
Security guard Kalyan Lodhi, who was in his 50s and deployed at a factory, was killed on the intervening night of 28-29 August under the Cantt police station limits. His head was found smashed with a hammer.
Shambhu Narayan Dube (60), who was on guard duty at an arts and commerce college, was killed on the intervening night of 29-30 August under Civil Lines police station limits. His head was found smashed with a stone.
In the third incident, watchman Mangal Ahirwar, who guarded a house in Moti Nagar area, was killed on the intervening night of August 30-31 after being hit with a stick.
While it seemed that Lodhi and Dube were killed by the same person, the number of culprits could be more, the police had earlier said.
SP Tarun Nayak said the killings in Cantt and Civil Lines police station areas were similar in nature and appeared to have been executed by the same person.
"Watchmen on night duty are also alerted. We are also making the public aware of the issue. CCTV footage from the entire Sagar city was being collected. At one or two places in the CCTV footage, a person was seen running away from the spot," Mishra said on Thursday.
It appears that the same person was behind these incidents, but till the culprit was arrested, it was not possible to say anything definitive as it can cause confusion, the minister had added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)